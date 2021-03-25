 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. raises fines for promoting, attending events that break COVID-19 health rules

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Victoria, on March 26, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

The B.C. government is more than doubling the fines for those promoting and attending events against COVID-19 health rules in an effort to crack down on “selfish behaviour.”

The fine has increased to $575 from $230, although the penalty for those caught hosting such an event remains at $2,300.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says it’s become clear in the last few months that the risk of paying the ticket isn’t enough of a deterrence.

The $230 fine will continue to apply to a range of other COVID-19 violations, such as not wearing a mask.

The ministry says in a news release that the increased fine is aimed at events where behaviour is more risky than other offences.

Farnworth says he’s disappointed in a small minority of B.C. residents who continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings.

“This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately.”

Premier John Horgan says more than 1,400 workers laid off from the tourism and hospitality sectors are set to provide non-clinical help at mass immunization clinics being set up across the province. The Canadian Press

