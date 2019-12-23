B.C. RCMP call in police watchdog after man dies on their watch

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., have notified the police watchdog because a man went into medical distress and died after he was arrested.

Police say officers went to a home on Sunday afternoon to follow up on an investigation and they asked about a man who had several warrants out for his arrest.

About an hour later police say other officers had set up a speed trap and saw a man run out of a wooded area into traffic and he was almost hit by a vehicle.

Police say the man was trying to open the doors of vehicles driving by and shortly after he was arrested in the rear seat of a vehicle, he became unresponsive.

An officer performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and police later learned it was the same man officers inquired about at the home earlier in the day.

The Independent Investigations Office will determine if police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s death.

