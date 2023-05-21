RCMP are expanding their search for the suspect in a targeted shooting in Coquitlam that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are now asking for anyone who may have residential or dash-camera video in the area of Cape Horn Avenue and United Boulevard on the night of May 17 between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. to contact investigators.

They say a 37-year-old man was shot in the city’s Burke Mountain neighbourhood while sitting at an outside table in a “heavily populated shopping plaza” on David Avenue and Coast Meridian Road.

Police say the shooter was seen leaving the scene in a stolen grey 2022 Honda Civic Touring sedan, which was found engulfed in flames half an hour later near Cape Horn and United.

RCMP say they have been gathering evidence such as video surveillance from the area prior to asking for the public’s help.

Police say they are especially concerned that the shooting took place in a “highly populated area” and could potentially have caused injuries to bystanders.