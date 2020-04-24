B.C. RCMP say missing man believed armed and should not be approached

RCMP say a police incident in the southern part of the Columbia Valley in British Columbia has become a search for a missing man who may be armed.
Chilliwack RCMP say 39-year-old David McCullum last contacted his family on Thursday morning and has not been seen since.
He is described as a white man who stands five-10, weighs about 161 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.
RCMP believe his last location was in the south end of the Columbia Valley at around 9:30 a.m., but despite an extensive search police have not been able to find him.
Police are warning people in the area to exercise caution and to call 911 if they see a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate number PA558R.
The police say people should not approach the man or his vehicle, and that they are concerned for the driver’s well-being.