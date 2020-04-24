 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

B.C. RCMP say missing man believed armed and should not be approached

Chilliwack, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP say a police incident in the southern part of the Columbia Valley in British Columbia has become a search for a missing man who may be armed.

Chilliwack RCMP say 39-year-old David McCullum last contacted his family on Thursday morning and has not been seen since.

He is described as a white man who stands five-10, weighs about 161 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie.

RCMP believe his last location was in the south end of the Columbia Valley at around 9:30 a.m., but despite an extensive search police have not been able to find him.

Police are warning people in the area to exercise caution and to call 911 if they see a grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a canopy bearing British Columbia licence plate number PA558R.

The police say people should not approach the man or his vehicle, and that they are concerned for the driver’s well-being.

