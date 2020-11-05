 Skip to main content

B.C. real estate agents asked to suspend open houses to protect clients from COVID-19

Nick Wells
Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Homes are pictured in Vancouver on April 16, 2019.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

Real estate agents across British Columbia are being asked to temporarily stop holding open houses in an effort to curb the rise of COVID-19.

The recommendation comes from the regulatory agencies overseeing B.C. real estate professionals as well as the provincial association representing agents.

Erin Seeley, the CEO of the Real Estate Council of B.C., said in a statement that real estate agents should use virtual tools to protect clients.

Story continues below advertisement

British Columbia reported a record of 425 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,560 across the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says a rise in cases was anticipated as people moved indoors during colder months.

The request to temporarily end open houses follows an order last week by Henry to limit the size of gatherings in private residences to the immediate household plus their so-called “safe six.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix called on residents to follow those orders.

“When it comes to house parties and gatherings, the message is simple: don’t throw them, don’t go to them,” he said Thursday.

Henry urged residents to follow the guidelines laid out by her office as doing so would allow businesses and schools to remain open.

“It is incredibly important that we manage this increase effectively,” said Henry.

Story continues below advertisement

As the number of novel coronavirus cases rises in B.C., people in long-term and acute care facilities are being placed at a greater risk, Henry said.

She said there were two new outbreaks in long-term care centres, bringing to 30 the number of active outbreaks in B.C.’s health-care system.

More than 500,000 doses of the flu vaccine have been administered so far this year, Dix said, with the number expected to rise significantly.

Earlier Thursday, police in New Westminster announced a man has been charged with three counts of violating the Quarantine Act after returning from the United States last month.

New Westminster Police said 47-year-old Makhan Singh Parhar was arrested Monday on allegations he repeatedly left his home despite being told of the mandatory requirement to isolate for 14 days.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies