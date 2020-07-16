 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. records its deadliest month for illicit drug overdoses in June

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Another record for monthly overdose deaths related to illicit drugs has been set in British Columbia.

The BC Coroners Service says 175 fatalities in June surpassed the previous high of 171 deaths in May.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says the pandemic has limited access to harm-reduction services and people should not be using opioids or other substances alone.

Lapointe is urging substance users to have someone present when using drugs or to go to an overdose prevention or supervised-consumption site where drugs can be checked for toxicity.

She says opioids, along with cocaine and the stimulants methamphetamine and amphetamine, have been detected among those who have fatally overdosed.

However, she says the illicit opioid fentanyl remains the most significant driver in the high number of deaths.

