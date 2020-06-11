B.C. records its deadliest month for illicit drug overdoses in May

British Columbia has recorded its deadliest month for illicit drug overdoses, a grim tally that underscores the unabating devastation of the public health emergency, now in its fourth year.

At least 170 people died from illicit drug overdoses in May due to “extreme” fentanyl concentrations in the drug supply, according to a BC Coroners Service report released Thursday. That represents a 93-per-cent increase over May, 2019, which saw 88 deaths, and a 44-per-cent increase over this April (118). The number is expected to increase as death investigations conclude.

The previous record was set in December, 2016, when 161 people died.

“It is both sad and deeply frustrating to see the number of illicit drug deaths reach a new high in B.C. four years after the declaration of a public health emergency,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

May’s figures, which work out to about 5.5 deaths every day, bring 2020’s death toll to 554. Since Jan. 1, 2016, more than 5,545 people in B.C. have died due to an extremely toxic drug supply composed largely of fentanyl, with adulterants such as benzodiazepines and carfentanil.

Every health authority is either at or near its highest-ever monthly total; however, Island Health surpassed its previous record by 36 per cent (38 deaths this May, compared with 28 in January and March of 2018), the report said.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities have the highest numbers of illicit drug toxicity deaths this year, at 176 and 151, respectively, while Northern Health has the highest rate (32 deaths for every 100,000 people).

B.C.’s overdose crisis, declared a public health emergency in April, 2016, has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, border closures and other measures implemented to stop the spread of the new coronavirus have severely affected the global illicit drug trade, disrupting supply chains and wreaking even more havoc on an already volatile drug supply.

The Associated Press reported in April that one of the main suppliers of precursor chemicals used to produce drugs was in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, which was locked down for 11 weeks.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said she is “very concerned” by the increased toxicity of the drug supply.

“A lot of that has to do with [the fact] it has been more challenging to get some of the drugs into the province, which means that they’re being cut with different things or attempted to be manufactured within the province, and that has led to an increased toxicity,” Dr. Henry said at a May 18 COVID-19 briefing.

