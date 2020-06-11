 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. records its deadliest month for illicit drug overdoses in May

Andrea Woo
VANCOUVER
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia has recorded its deadliest month for illicit drug overdoses, a grim tally that underscores the unabating devastation of the public health emergency, now in its fourth year.

At least 170 people died from illicit drug overdoses in May due to “extreme” fentanyl concentrations in the drug supply, according to a BC Coroners Service report released Thursday. That represents a 93-per-cent increase over May, 2019, which saw 88 deaths, and a 44-per-cent increase over this April (118). The number is expected to increase as death investigations conclude.

The previous record was set in December, 2016, when 161 people died.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is both sad and deeply frustrating to see the number of illicit drug deaths reach a new high in B.C. four years after the declaration of a public health emergency,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

May’s figures, which work out to about 5.5 deaths every day, bring 2020’s death toll to 554. Since Jan. 1, 2016, more than 5,545 people in B.C. have died due to an extremely toxic drug supply composed largely of fentanyl, with adulterants such as benzodiazepines and carfentanil.

Every health authority is either at or near its highest-ever monthly total; however, Island Health surpassed its previous record by 36 per cent (38 deaths this May, compared with 28 in January and March of 2018), the report said.

Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities have the highest numbers of illicit drug toxicity deaths this year, at 176 and 151, respectively, while Northern Health has the highest rate (32 deaths for every 100,000 people).

B.C.’s overdose crisis, declared a public health emergency in April, 2016, has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, border closures and other measures implemented to stop the spread of the new coronavirus have severely affected the global illicit drug trade, disrupting supply chains and wreaking even more havoc on an already volatile drug supply.

The Associated Press reported in April that one of the main suppliers of precursor chemicals used to produce drugs was in Wuhan, the epicentre of the pandemic, which was locked down for 11 weeks.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry has said she is “very concerned” by the increased toxicity of the drug supply.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of that has to do with [the fact] it has been more challenging to get some of the drugs into the province, which means that they’re being cut with different things or attempted to be manufactured within the province, and that has led to an increased toxicity,” Dr. Henry said at a May 18 COVID-19 briefing.

More to come.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies