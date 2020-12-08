B.C. recovery benefits program accepting applications Dec. 18, says Finance minister

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says people in British Columbia can start applying online for the government’s pandemic recovery benefit for eligible families and individuals starting Dec. 18.

Robinson introduced legislation Tuesday to provide the tax-free recovery benefit of $1,000 for families and $500 for individuals to about 3.7 million people.

She says the cost of the program, including increases to income and disability assistance payments, amounts to about $1.7 billion.

Robinson says she expects some people will receive the one-time recovery benefit before Christmas, while others will get the money deposited into their accounts before the end of this year.

Robinson says she will also provide an update on the province’s finances in the coming days.

B.C.’s legislature resumed sitting Monday for a short pre-Christmas session to introduce and pass the recovery benefit legislation.

