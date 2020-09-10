B.C. report projects provincial deficit near $13-billion for 2020-21 fiscal year

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a news conference in Victoria, on July 18, 2019. Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s financial outlook is being hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the provincial government says a partial recovery is on the horizon next year.

A Finance Ministry report outlining the province’s first-quarter financial results from April to June projects an economic decline of 6.7 per cent this year.

The report projects B.C.'s budget deficit will balloon to almost $13-billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

It says there were 149,600 fewer jobs in August than in February, when the government tabled its budget.

The report says the area hardest hit by job losses was the wholesale and retail trade sectors, where jobs were down 33.9 per cent.

B.C.'s jobless rate in August was 10.7 per cent, compared to five per cent in February.

The reports says B.C.'s economy is expected to rebound somewhat next year, posting economic growth of 5.2 per cent.

