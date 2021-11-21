Motorists purchase fuel at a gas station in Kamloops, B.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

British Columbia residents can cross into the United States to buy fuel and other essential supplies without having to present a negative COVID-19 test to re-enter Canada.

Mike Farnworth, B.C. Public Safety Minister, said Saturday that he had asked Bill Blair, the federal Emergency Preparedness Minister, to accelerate the move to waive as of Nov. 30 tests for Canadians visiting the United States for fewer than 72 hours.

Ottawa won’t make a formal change to that deadline, but the government has now made it clear that exemptions built in to current travel restrictions do allow for cross-border travel if the purpose is to purchase necessities such as fuel, food or medicine.

Catastrophic flooding in B.C. has cut off fuel shipments to swathes of the province, and some food supplies are running short. The B.C. government has imposed a 30-litre limit for fuel purchases for non-essential vehicles, as well as imposing temporary price controls for fuel.

In a tweet posted this afternoon, Canada Border Services Agency confirmed that Ottawa will not place testing or quarantine restrictions on any cross-border shopping trips for essentials.

“Given the situation in BC, travellers and essential workers who must travel to or through the USA for essential reasons (food, fuel, supply chains) are exempt from testing and quarantine requirements. These exemptions do not apply to non-essential travel.”

Mr. Blair is to hold a press briefing this afternoon, along with Defence Minister Anita Anand.

More to come

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.