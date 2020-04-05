 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. residents turn up the volume in nightly salute to health-care workers

Nancy Macdonald
Vancouver
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People on apartment balconies applaud and make noise in support of healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in Vancouver's West End, on March 24, 2020. Organizers have used social media to coordinate the nightly event to show support for front-line healthcare workers who are helping fight the coronavirus.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Michelle Kirby knew that a pot and wooden spoon wouldn’t do. She needed more noise.

So, the former Oak Bay district councillor in British Columbia dug up a trombone she hadn’t touched in 25 years, not since her inglorious days in the back row of her high-school’s band in the tiny Kootenay village of Windermere, B.C.

To applaud the doctors, nurses and paramedics fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Kirby serenaded the Vancouver Island community of Oak Bay with the only song she could remember: When The Saints Go Marching In.

Story continues below advertisement

“How appropriate, right?” she told The Globe and Mail.

The raucous celebration Ms. Kirby launched has since spread to several surrounding municipalities.

B.C. deputy premier and Finance Minister Carole James said she could hear the noise from Victoria when she was along the ocean on the city’s Songhees Walkway.

“It’s an acknowledgement and a rallying cry – whether you’re playing a gong, a kazoo or a whistle – that we’re all in this together,” Ms. Kirby said. “For two minutes every day, you feel connected to the people around you.”

In Vancouver, meanwhile, cowbells, hockey horns and fireworks are emerging as noise-makers of choice.

On the sidewalk outside the city’s St. Paul’s Hospital, Fin the Whale, the Vancouver Canucks’ mascot, bangs his CCM hockey stick to greet a nightly procession of police cars and fire engines, lights flashing, that crawl up and down Burrard Street, the strangely deserted downtown thoroughfare. A few blocks to the north, Coach has boarded up its Vancouver flagship shop with huge plywood slabs, perhaps anticipating worse to come.

Dozens of masked doctors, nurses and paramedics gather in the downtown hospital’s ambulance bay to take it in. Many have tears in their eyes. Some hold signs reading, “Thank you.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We hear it,” says Donald Griesdale, a critical care physician at Vancouver General Hospital, the city’s largest hospital. “All the emergency staff come out to watch every night.”

There were “hugs all around” the first night a police procession drove past VGH, sirens blazing, Dr. Griesdale said. “It’s incredibly uplifting. The support makes us want to go back to work, no matter how tired we are.”

The practice of raucously saluting front-line staff started among the stir-crazed in Italy, spreading to Spain, then France, closely tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease.

Each country has injected its own national flavour to the nightly rite.

The Italians sing arias and soccer chants. In Spain, some dance flamenco on their balconies amid shouts of, “Viva los medicos!”

In Paris, tenor Stéphane Sénéchal’s Ave Maria has echoed mournfully across the rooftops of the ninth arrondissement. (“Holy Mary, Mother of God/Pray for us sinners/Now and in the hour of our death.”)

Story continues below advertisement

The sudden symphony seems to be many things at once: salve, rebellion, an act of grief and celebration, as people everywhere do as the late Montreal poet Leonard Cohen urges in Anthem: “Ring the bells that still can ring.”

One night last week on Vancouver Island, for her neighbours’ sake, Ms. Kirby put down her trombone, a 13th birthday present from her parents. She played the melodica, a hand-blown keyboard instead, which she insists is “far less annoying.”

She hopes you will join her. “Please. I can’t be out there embarrassing myself alone every night.”

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies