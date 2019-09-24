 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. reveals participants in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s public inquiry into money laundering has approved the applications of 16 of 20 government organizations, gaming groups and individuals to participate.

The B.C. Ministry of Finance, Government of Canada, Canadian Gaming Association and B.C. Lottery Corp. are among those that have been granted standing.

A statement from the commission of inquiry says Commissioner Austin Cullen will hold further public oral hearings to consider the applications from individuals Ross Alderson, Brad Desmarais, James Lightbody and Fred Pinnock.

The statement says Lightbody is a former president of B.C. Lottery Corp., while Alderson, Pinnock and Desmarais are all former investigators who state their experience in monitoring, policing and administering the gaming industry could help the inquiry.

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following independent reviews that concluded crime groups were funnelling billions of dollars into real estate, luxury cars, horse racing and other parts of the economy.

The commission has yet to set hearing dates.

