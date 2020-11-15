B.C. school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak, two more shuttered by staffing shortfalls

A Surrey, B.C., elementary school has been ordered to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fraser Health authority says seven COVID-19 cases have been identified at Cambridge Elementary School, and the facility will close until Nov. 30 to help break the chain of transmission.

Two other schools, Jarvis Elementary School in Delta and Al-Hidayah School in New Westminster, will close to manage a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The health authority says those closures are related to staffing issues presented by the cluster of cases and both will be closed for two weeks.

Jordan Tinney, the superintendent of Surrey schools, says staff understand the concern parents may have and that the safety of the community is of “utmost importance.”

The Fraser Health region has emerged as a provincial COVID-19 hot spot, with the majority of new cases being identified in the region over the past week.

