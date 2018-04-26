B.C. seeks jurisdiction over oil shipments with court reference

The B.C. government will ask its highest court whether it has jurisdiction to require any company seeking to ship more heavy oil through the province to obtain an extra permit.

Such permits would only be issued if the company shipping the heavy oil — whether by pipeline, rail or truck — can satisfy an adjudicator that B.C.’s concerns about risk and compensation are met, the government said.

Besides the question of jurisdiction, the government is asking the court to determine whether such legislation could apply to hazardous materials moved between provinces, and if so, whether existing federal law would override a provincial law.

“We have asked the courts to confirm B.C.‘s powers within our jurisdiction to defend B.C.’s interests, so that there is clarity for today and for the generations to come,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement Thursday morning. “Our government will continue to stand up for the right to protect B.C.’s environment, economy and coast.”

The B.C. NDP government is battling with Alberta over the expansion of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast, which would open up access for Alberta’s landlocked oil products to overseas markets. B.C. argues the project would put the environment at risk, in large part because of the increased oil tanker traffic that would transport the oil offshore.

British Columbia announced plans for a constitutional reference case earlier this year after proposed regulations that aimed to restrict the flow of oil shipments through the province fuelled a trade war with Alberta. The province’s legal questions, revealed Thursday, will be put before the B.C. Court of Appeal though could eventually end up at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Constitutional reference cases are non-binding.

Under B.C.’s proposed legislation, permits would be granted by an arms-length statutory decision maker. Mr. Horgan told reporters it would not be impossible for a company to receive a permit if it can meet the province’s conditions. However, B.C. says it wants to close the gaps it sees in the science of cleaning up oil spills before permits are issued.

The proposed regulations only apply to any increased movement of heavy oil. The premier said it would be unfair to try to change the rules for existing shipments. As well, it would not apply to ship transport, as B.C. acknowledges that is entirely within federal jurisdiction.



The B.C. NDP came to power last year on a promise to use every tool available to stop the pipeline, which has been the subject of several court challenges. The pipeline has received the conditional approval of the National Energy Board, the federal Liberal government and the previous provincial Liberal government, but opponents have argued the approval process was deeply flawed.

Kinder Morgan Inc. has said the B.C. government’s efforts to push back against the project has caused “unquantifiable risk” to its project. It has halted non-essential spending and set a May 31 deadline to decide whether it will proceed with the pipeline expansion, which the Trudeau government has ruled to be in the national interest.

Attorney General David Eby said it is unlikely the courts would resolve the question before Kinder Morgan’s deadline of May 31 for removing the uncertainty around its $7.4-billion project. Mr. Horgan made no apologies for the timeline.

“I don’t work for Kinder Morgan, I work for the people of British Columbia.”

Both Ottawa and Alberta have promised to consider financial support and other rescue options to keep the project moving forward.

British Columbia’s proposed legislation, introduced in January, caused a political firestorm and a deep breach between British Columbia and its closest neighbour. Alberta responded with a ban on B.C. wine, which was lifted — at least temporarily — when B.C. put its proposal on hold while it consulted the courts.

Alberta argues the pipeline is crucial to the prosperity of its own economy and that of Canada and has suggested it could enact its own legislation that would effectively increase the price of fuel destined for B.C.