B.C. sends seven firefighters to Australia as part of Canadian contingent to battle wildfires

Open this photo in gallery A wildfire in Hillville, Australia, on Nov. 12, 2019. MATTHEW ABBOTT/The New York Times News Service

British Columbia has sent seven provincial firefighters to Australia as part of a contingent of 22 Canadians who will help battle wildfires in the country.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the Australian government asked the Canada Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help.

Donaldson says the BC Wildfire Service members headed to Australia are all in supervisory roles including directors who prepare plans and oversee the allocation of heavy equipment.

He says the Canadian contingent was set to depart from Vancouver on Tuesday for a 38-day deployment with an anticipated return date of Jan. 10.

The crews will fly to Sydney and initially work in the state of New South Wales.

Donaldson says it’s possible more B.C. and Canadian firefighters will be sent to Australia in the coming months.

