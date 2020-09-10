 Skip to main content
B.C. sets new daily record of COVID-19 cases at 139, hospitalizations climbing

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province's fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia reached a record of daily COVID-19 cases today as schools reopened across the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 139 new cases for a provincial total of 6,830 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations also rose to 42, with 14 of those people in intensive care.

There are no new deaths and the total number of fatalities remains at 213.

Henry says she understands the first day of school can be an anxious event, especially this year during a global pandemic.

She says public health teams are ready to support schools, which will be alerted as soon as there is a potential exposure.

“Living with COVID-19 in our communities is the challenge we are going to face for the next months, maybe years, and we need to continue to find a balance,” Henry says.

“This is our time to be steady in our actions and ready for what lies ahead.”

