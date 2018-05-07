 Skip to main content

B.C. sets new targets to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government is setting new targets to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.

Environment Minister George Heyman says legislation introduced today includes a target to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent in the next 12 years.

The cuts would be even deeper by the year 2040 at 60 per cent of emission levels.

Heyman says he’s confident the government will reach the goals by working with industry, communities and residents of B.C.

He says new technologies and tools to fight climate change will be the province’s weapons in reducing carbon emissions.

The minister says the legislation does not change the current target of an 80 per cent reduction of carbon emissions by 2050.

The former Liberal government introduced legislated goals a decade ago to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 33 per cent by 2020, then announced in 2015 that it could not hit that target.

