Open this photo in gallery: A low-rise condo project is seen under construction in Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The B.C. government is setting housing targets for 10 municipalities across the province, hoping more homes can be built and quicker.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said the province wants to make it easier for municipalities to approve projects quickly and to encourage them to address local barriers to construction, including updating zoning laws and streamlining local development approval processes.

He said the 10 municipalities – Vancouver, District of West Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, Delta, Victoria, District of Saanich, District of Oak Bay, Port Moody, Abbotsford and Kamloops – were selected based on housing availability, affordability and unrealized potential at building more homes.

Mr. Kahlon said his staff will start working immediately with the municipalities to set targets that will be released later this summer. The province has also brought in economists and an outside agency in advisory roles.

“It will be more than just units. We know communities need 1-, 2-, 3-bedroom units for families. We know that all communities have a responsibility to see how many people in their community are struggling and needed low-income housing,” Mr. Kahlon said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Once targets are set, the province will then work with municipalities and monitor progress to help address any barriers. The B.C. government said in a news release that the Housing Supply Act, which was passed last fall, enables compliance options “as a last resort.”

Vancouver housing report shows new construction stuck because of skyrocketing costs

Transition to a denser Vancouver has some renters worried

Mr. Kahlon said there may be some communities that are not delighted to be on the list.

“After six months, we want to see if progress is being made, if work is happening in good faith,” Mr. Kahlon said.

“After six months, we have the ability to bring in an independent adviser that will help find where the barriers may be and help them make progress. And if we find that that progress isn’t being made, then we have the ability, as a province, to step in and make the decisions we believe are necessary to ensure affordable housing and communities.”

A second group of eight to 10 municipalities will be selected and notified in late 2023 that targets will be set there as well.

The City of Vancouver welcomed the plan, with Mayor Ken Sim saying housing needs to be built faster.

“We need more social housing, more supportive housing, more rental housing, more affordable home ownership; basically we need more of everything,” he said at the news conference with Mr. Kahlon.

Jill Atkey, chief executive officer of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association, said by establishing targets in these first 10 high-impact, high-need communities, she anticipates that barriers in the approval process for non-profit and co-op homes will be reduced.

Ms. Atkey, who was also at the news conference, said those targets will not just consider total supply, but affordable supply.

Danny Oleksiuk, a director of Abundant Housing Vancouver, said Wednesday’s announcement sent a strong message and a wake-up call for some of the municipalities that have a history of not doing their fair share.

“We have a terrible housing shortage. And it’s time for these NIMBY municipalities to shake up the days when they could quietly just zone for the rich, when they could zone out the middle and lower classes. I think this sends a message those days are over, and you need to build more affordable housing,” he said in an interview.

He said his organization hopes the province follows up with enforcement of the targets.

Besides Vancouver, Victoria, Sannich and Port Moody also backed the housing targets.

Mike Little, Mayor of District of North Vancouver, said he isn’t surprised his community is on the list.

He said his community has been lagging in terms of appropriate transit highway infrastructure improvements. “If we’re adding market units to our community without adding transportation infrastructure, this is actually going to make the situation worse,” he said in an interview.

However, Mr. Little acknowledged the district’s need for more social and affordable housing, and said he’s on board with producing these units in partnerships with the province.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said he is pleased municipalities will have an increased role in ensuring the delivery of more housing.

He said housing is only one part of the equation when looking at community affordability. Mr. Siemens said establishing more industrial lands, as well as addressing the need for more affordable and accessible transportation options also needs to be taken into consideration.