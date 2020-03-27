B.C. social-distancing measures appear to have slowed the spread of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the coronavirus in the province, during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s provincial health officer says she’s starting to see “glimmers of hope” in the fight against COVID-19 with an apparent flattening in the number of cases.

The province released it’s “worst-case scenario” data today that it will use for planning purposes, while cautioning the data is not a prediction.

Current figures show B.C. is closer to following the trajectory of South Korea, and Dr. Bonnie Henry says social distancing measures are beginning to have a positive impact.

Henry says the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has levelled off a bit and that needs to continue and to go down.

If the trajectory stays on track, Henry says that would allow B.C. to maintain its health-care system while providing for both COVID-19 patients and those who need other types of health care.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says if cases reached a level similar to those in northern Italy, additional beds would be set up in the community to meet the demand.

