B.C. Speaker presents report outlining concerns about two suspended Legislature officials

B.C. Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas has presented a 76-page report outlining his concerns about two senior Legislature officials who were suspended in November, supported by a thick binder of evidence.

But it is unclear whether British Columbians will find out what is in the report. An all-party committee went behind closed doors on Monday to debate whether it can be made public. RCMP are investigating the two officials.

Craig James, Clerk of the House, and Gary Lenz, the Sergeant-at-Arms, were suspended after a vote in the Legislature. Police escorted them from the buildings, but the Liberals later indicated they felt Members of the Legislature made the decision without all the relevant facts.

Mr. James and Mr. Lenz have denied any wrongdoing.

Mr. Plecas told the committee before the proceedings went in-camera that he would like the report made public.

“What happens from here is up to the committee.”

Mr Plecas noted he had promised to report on what had caused him concern about the two officers. "Today I have fulfilled my commitment."

“My strong view is that the entire 76-page report be made public, perhaps including the five-inch binder of associated evidence you can see here.”

Mr. Plecas has staked his political career on a dramatic reveal. In December, the Speaker vowed to resign his post if the public is not sickened after learning the results of a forensic audit of spending practices within the Legislature.

At that time, Mr. Plecas refused to elaborate, saying he needed time to prepare his revelations, to ensure he did not impede the work of police.

“What this committee is going to hear is going to be as detailed as possible,” Mr. Plecas promised the committee members in December. “I will give you a long laundry list of my concerns. I won’t be talking about the criminal investigation. I will talk about everything but the criminal investigation.”