 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. speculation and vacancy tax brings in $58-million for 2018

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. speculation and vacancy tax brings in $58-million for 2018

Andrea Woo
Vancouver
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax generated $58-million in revenue last year, with the majority of that money coming from foreign owners and satellite families, according to the province.

Adding taxes generated from the first quarter of 2019, when the rate for owners living outside of Canada grew to 2 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the tax has brought in $115-million.

Finance Minister Carole James announced the latest figures on Thursday morning in Vancouver before meeting with mayors from municipalities where the tax was applied to discuss findings.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the data, first year declarations, the tax is working as we intended,” Ms. James said, adding that 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from paying the tax.

“It is in fact targeting speculators, people living outside of British Columbia, and it’s also helping to encouraging homes to be used to house people, not to be used for speculation, not to be used to create challenges in our communities.”

As of Sept. 3, 11,783 homeowners in B.C. are paying the tax, according to the government. This includes 4,621 foreign owners, 3,060 satellite families, 1,519 Canadians living outside of B.C., 2,362 B.C. residents and 221 others, such as properties held through corporations and trusts.

An estimated 17,000 people still have not completed their declarations.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter