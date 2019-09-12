B.C. speculation and vacancy tax brings in $58-million for 2018

British Columbia's speculation and vacancy tax generated $58-million in revenue last year, with the majority of that money coming from foreign owners and satellite families, according to the province.

Adding taxes generated from the first quarter of 2019, when the rate for owners living outside of Canada grew to 2 per cent from 0.5 per cent, the tax has brought in $115-million.

Finance Minister Carole James announced the latest figures on Thursday morning in Vancouver before meeting with mayors from municipalities where the tax was applied to discuss findings.

“Based on the data, first year declarations, the tax is working as we intended,” Ms. James said, adding that 99.8 per cent of British Columbians are exempt from paying the tax.

“It is in fact targeting speculators, people living outside of British Columbia, and it’s also helping to encouraging homes to be used to house people, not to be used for speculation, not to be used to create challenges in our communities.”

As of Sept. 3, 11,783 homeowners in B.C. are paying the tax, according to the government. This includes 4,621 foreign owners, 3,060 satellite families, 1,519 Canadians living outside of B.C., 2,362 B.C. residents and 221 others, such as properties held through corporations and trusts.

An estimated 17,000 people still have not completed their declarations.

