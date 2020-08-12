 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. students to return to classrooms Sept. 10 as part of gradual restart

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

An empty classroom is seen at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver, in a Sept. 5, 2014, file photo.

Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Education Ministry says children will be returning to classrooms two days later than originally planned as part of a gradual restart to schooling.

Education Minister Rob Fleming told reporters Tuesday that students wouldn’t be expected back on the original date of Sept. 8 to help give administrators and teachers more time to prepare for education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry now says in a release that staff will meet on Sept. 8, while students will be welcomed in classrooms by Sept. 10.

A government steering committee, established to help schools plan their restart, will issue operational guidelines next week on issues ranging from health and safety protocols to supporting the mental health of students.

The change in the start date comes after concerns were raised by the BC Teachers’ Federation and the BC Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association.

Federation president Teri Mooring has called for more details on the government’s school plan, saying the information is needed for educators and parents.

