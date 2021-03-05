 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. Supreme Court hearing churches’ challenge of provincial COVID-19 restrictions

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Free Reformed Church stands in Chilliwack, B.C., on Feb. 21, 2021.\

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Lawyers for the British Columbia government and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are back in B.C. Supreme Court today, squaring off over the legality of COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person religious services.

Paul Jaffe, a lawyer for the group of petitioners that includes three Fraser Valley churches, has argued the health orders substantially and arbitrarily interfere with his clients’ charter right to freedom of religion.

The group has also asked the court to dismiss tickets of up to $2,300 each for alleged violations of the orders first introduced last November.

Is my area coming out of COVID-19 lockdown? Can I travel out-of-province? A guide to restrictions across Canada

Gareth Morley, a lawyer for the attorney general, told the court earlier this week that B.C.’s provincial health officer has the statutory power to ensure public health by proportionally and reasonably limiting certain freedoms.

He has argued that Dr. Bonnie Henry understands the importance of balancing restrictions against the right to freedom of religion and that she has outlined her reasoning both verbally in public briefings and in writing.

However, Morley acknowledged to Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson that it was not until the current order was amended last month that the document included specific reference to Henry’s recognition of charter rights.

