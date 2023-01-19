Data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in the province since the beginning of the pandemic has surpassed 5,000.

This comes as the centre says trends in severe outcomes such as new hospital admissions, new critical care admissions, and deaths are either relatively stable or declining.

According to the latest numbers released Thursday for the week of Jan. 8-14, there were 27 deaths reported among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 30 days.

That brings the province’s total death toll linked to the virus since early 2020 to 5,007.

As of Thursday, there were 268 people in the hospital with COVID-19, including 17 in critical care.

The centre says within the last four weeks the average number of daily hospital admissions decreased from about 37 to 21 and the number of new critical care admissions remained generally stable, with averages ranging from four to eight daily.