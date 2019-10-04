B.C. teenager arrested for alleged bomb threats aimed at Montreal’s airport

A 16-year-old boy from British Columbia is facing charges for allegedly making several false bomb threats over the internet aimed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Montreal.

The RCMP said Friday in a news release that the youth was arrested in Enderby.

Police say their investigation started after authorities in Montreal notified them about threats that were allegedly made over a month-long period.

Constable Kelly Brett says the suspect is facing possible charges of conveying false messages and harassing communications.

Police say the youth has been released from custody with a date to appear later in court.

