B.C. Throne Speech to be delivered on Dec. 7

Open this photo in gallery B.C. premier-elect John Horgan responds to questions during a news conference in Vancouver, on Oct. 25, 2020. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia legislature will return Dec. 7 after the NDP won a majority government in last month’s provincial election.

Premier John Horgan says the brief legislative session will begin with a Throne Speech that focuses on keeping people safe and the economy moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan says his cabinet will be sworn in on Nov. 26 and members of the legislature will take part in a swearing-in next Tuesday.

The premier says they are still working on the details of distributing a $1,000 relief benefit for COVID-19, which the NDP promised during the election.

While the target is to get the money out before Christmas, Horgan says people will probably be happy to get the cash whether it comes on Dec. 24 or Jan. 5.

Horgan says he also plans to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring in a national approach to prevent unnecessary travel that spreads COVID-19.

