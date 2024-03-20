Open this photo in gallery: EV drivers in B.C. will be able to readily charge their vehicles throughout the province with an additional 500 charging stations added to the nearly 5,000 currently available.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Drivers of electric vehicles in British Columbia can expect another 500 public charging stations to come online, adding to more than 5,000 available across the province.

A statement from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation says it’s providing $30 million from this year’s budget to expand B.C.’s “electric highway.”

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says officials know that EV drivers want to have confidence they will be able to readily charge their vehicles throughout the province.

The ministry says the public charging program is prioritizing applications for projects that fill geographic gaps in the existing charging network, aiming to ensure every community in B.C. has access to a fast-charging station.

It says the program will also prioritize projects in areas that are highly accessible to the public, such as community centres, libraries and highway rest stops.

The CleanBC Go Electric Public Charger Program provides up to half the cost of equipment and installation to a maximum of $80,000 per fast-charging station.

Additional rebates covering as much as 90 per cent of project costs up to $130,000 are also available for Indigenous-owned stations, the provincial statement adds.

It says the province is on track to complete B.C.’s electric highway this summer, with coverage along all highways and major roads. The government is also working toward an overall target of 10,000 public charging stations by 2030.