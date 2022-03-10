B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in Vancouver on Feb. 1.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia will lift its mask mandate, restore long-term care visits and drop capacity limits on faith gatherings on Friday.

Starting on April 8, the B.C. vaccine card will no longer be required to access restaurants and other venues, while businesses can shift away from their COVID-19 safety plans.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says cases of COVID-19 have come down dramatically in the last few weeks and as transmission goes down, so do the risks.

Public health orders on overnight child and youth camps will also be lifted on Friday, and guidelines like health checks, physical distancing and visitors at schools will be rescinded when students return from spring break on April 4.

Henry says B.C. did well in containing the latest wave of COVID-19 compared with other jurisdictions across the country, with lower infections and hospital admissions.

She says the science shows the risks are much lower, and while they are not zero, she’s confident health officials can safely make the changes.

