 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

British Columbia

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

B.C. to give out iPhones to connect youth in care to services, technology

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The line of the Apple iPhone 13 on their first day of sale in New York on Sept. 24.

Richard Drew/The Associated Press

Thousands of youth in care across British Columbia will receive an Apple iPhone to better connect them to friends, family and available technology.

A statement from the Ministry of Children and Family Development says nearly 4,000 iPhones will be issued over the next two months to youth aged 13 or older who are currently in ministry care.

Minister Mitzi Dean says the program is the first project of its kind in the province and, in collaboration with Telus, will distribute iPhones equipped with voice, five gigabytes of data, a phone case, screen protector and charger, all paid for by government.

Story continues below advertisement

The initial rollout is expected to be completed before Christmas and the statement says the program will be ongoing, with additional smartphones provided when a child in care turns 13.

Dean says having a phone can support a teen’s self-esteem, sense of belonging, maintain their hereditary and cultural connections and ensure they can call for help whenever they need it.

The ministry says Telus Wise, a free digital literacy program, will help educate the teens, their social workers, caregivers and care providers about the technology and the guidelines related to use of the phones.

Pat Griffin, executive director of the Victoria Youth Empowerment Society, says youth in government care don’t always have the same access to smartphones or technology that other teens take for granted.

“Providing this technology will not only help level the playing field, but it gives them a better chance to participate in school, in day-to-day social life that is a central feature of teen development and identity, and in the job market as they get older,” Griffin says in the statement.

The program is “absolutely necessary,” says Griffin, because of the growing dependence on cellphones and apps to share information and access services.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies