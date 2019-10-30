 Skip to main content

B.C. to introduce time-change law but not in time for Sunday’s fall change

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Attorney General David Eby during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, on May 9, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia is set to introduce legislation that would eliminate seasonal time changes, but when it happens still remains a matter of timing.

Attorney General David Eby says he will introduce legislation Thursday that permits B.C. to stop moving to Daylight Savings time and back to Standard Time every spring and fall.

Clocks in B.C. will fall back one hour on Sunday as the province shifts to Standard Time.

Eby says B.C. wants to ensure it stays in the same time zone as its trading partners in the western U.S. states of Washington, Oregon and California before it eliminates seasonal time changes.

Premier John Horgan recently discussed the possibility of abandoning the time change with Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and other U.S. politicians.

A recent B.C. government survey saw more than 93 per cent of respondents, or almost 225,000 people, indicate their support for a permanent move to daylight time.

