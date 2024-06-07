B.C. to replace fleet of air ambulances by next fall, Premier David Eby says

Open this photo in gallery: B.C. Premier David Eby has announced the province is replacing its air ambulances.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

British Columbia Premier David Eby says the province will be replacing its fleet of air ambulance planes by the fall of next year.

Eby says the 12 new Beechcraft King Air ambulances will be able to land on gravel runways and access more rural and remote communities.

The premier says the planes will have a uniform layout, making them easier for paramedics to use, and will offer expanded capabilities for specialized care.

Nine of the airplanes will be in regular operation, with three backups, and the province says the first went into service on May 1.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province will also be replacing its helicopter air ambulances, and more details will be coming soon.

B.C.’s air ambulance program has a fleet of 15 aircraft in regular operation, including helicopters and airplanes.

The Health Ministry says there were 8,290 air-ambulance responses in 2023-24, a 19 per cent increase compared with 2017-18.