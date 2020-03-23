B.C. to spend $5-billion on COVID relief for residents and businesses

British Columbia will spend $5-billion to provide financial assistance to individuals and business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering cash to workers who lose their jobs, additional funds for essential services including health and housing, and tax relief for businesses trying to stay afloat.

The province is offering $2.8-billion to help people and fund services, and $2.2-billion to provide relief to businesses and help launch an economic recovery plan after the outbreak.

“There has to be hope as we get through these challenging times,” Premier John Horgan told a news conference in Victoria on Monday.

He said the package, in addition to this year’s $60-billion budget, amounts to 2 per cent of the province’s GDP, but he fully expects this will just be the first round of assistance needed.

The B.C. assistance package backstops the federal plan announced March 18 by Prime Minister Trudeau, which promises to support individual Canadians and businesses affected by the coronavirus. Ottawa’s measures represent more than 3 per cent of Canada’s GDP and include $27-billion for an emergency aid package that offers immediate and direct help to individual Canadians and businesses; and $55-billion in tax deferrals.

The spending by the B.C. government is expected to be approved on Monday afternoon, when the provincial legislature is recalled for an extraordinary three-hour session. To maintain the physical distancing recommendations of the province’s senior health officer, just 12 MLAs representing the three parties will gather in a chamber designed for 87 elected officials. The MLAs are expected to approve roughly $50-billion in interim budget measures, as well as changes to employment standards to protect workers.

A key feature of the aid package is the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, which will provide a tax-free $1,000 payment to British Columbians whose ability to work has been affected by the outbreak.

Finance Minister Carole James said the one-time payment will be available for British Columbians who receive federal Employment Insurance (EI), or the new federal Emergency Care Benefit or Emergency Support Benefit as a result of COVID-19 impacts. This includes workers who have been laid off, who are sick or quarantined, parents with sick children, parents who stay at home from work while child care centres and schools are closed, and those caring for sick family members, such as an elderly parent. The workers can be EI-eligible or not eligible, such as the self-employed.

Ms. James said details are still being worked out, but she hopes the money will flow this spring.

As well, the B.C. Climate Action tax credit, which goes to 86 per cent of British Columbians, will be expanded to provide additional relief in July.

Businesses can now defer their employer health tax payments until Sept. 30. As well, the province is extending tax filing and payment deadlines for a range of taxes including the provincial sales tax.

In addition, the scheduled April 1 increase to the provincial carbon tax has been postponed, student loan payments will be deferred until September, and BC Hydro is expected to offer payment deferrals to customers in need.

More details will be released on Wednesday, the premier said, that will ensure renters will not be evicted as a result of the pandemic.

Ms. James told reporters the balanced budget she tabled last month is fundamentally altered, as revenues plummet while new spending demands are made. But, she said, that is not her main concern right now. “Our focus right now is getting people the support they need,” she said.