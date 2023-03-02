B.C. deputy premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 11, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia government is investing $150-million to upgrade its emergency communication system, an effort to ensure people across the province can more easily get in touch with a 911 operator.

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety, said Wednesday the money will help local governments transition to Next Generation 911 by March 4, 2025. The current system is aging and increasingly incompatible with evolving technologies, he told a news conference.

The union representing 911 operators welcomed the province’s funding, saying the technology is a crucial piece of infrastructure that would have been expensive without the province’s help. Now, the union said, municipalities can turn their attention to addressing critical staffing shortages.

During the deadly heat wave of 2021, callers to 911 were left on hold, sometimes for hours, or were unable to get through at all. Others had to stay on the line as 911 operators attempted to dispatch emergency personnel who were in short supply. Some 600 people died from the heat.

“Right now, we’re dealing with staffing problems, and we’ve been dealing with shortages for several years now, reaching its worst point during the heat dome and the flooding back in 2021,” said Donald Grant, head of the Emergency Communications Professionals of BC. “We’re able to focus on working with local government to make sure that staffing levels are increased enough to be able to … answer the call when people need the most.”

E-Comm, the agency that oversees the 911 dispatch system in B.C. and handles 99 per cent of the province’s 911 call volume, is leading Next Generation 911′s implementation in most B.C. municipalities.

Mr. Farnworth said the improved system, which is countrywide, will allow people to communicate with 911 operators through new options, including real-time texting and sharing caller locations. It enables the transmission of data, such as images and videos. These upgrades will provide first responders with more information about the situation they need to deal with and prepare them to offer safer and quicker emergency responses.

In addition, Next Generation 911 will be able to accommodate people who wish to communicate confidentially with emergency services in potentially tragic or dangerous situations, such as domestic violence. The system will also enable people with disabilities to access 911 through different text mediums, according to Mr. Farnworth.

“What this does is it takes into account the different ways in which people now try to reach 911,” said Mr. Farnworth of the new system. “We see a decline in the number of people who use landlines and a significant increase in cell service or cellphones.”

Mr. Farnworth said the province’s $150-million investment will be divided into two parts: $90-million will be provided to E-Comm to fund technological upgrades, and another $60-million will go to the Union of B.C. Municipalities to defray costs for this transition, such as staffing, training, quality assurance and implementation.

Mr. Farnworth said several initiatives to increase productivity and address staff shortages are under way and will be announced in the future.

Oliver Gruter-Andrew, president and chief executive officer of E-Comm, said the improvements “present a significant opportunity to enhance the safety of British Columbians in everyday life. The cost of the necessary work is high and would be difficult for local governments to fund.”

Mr. Andrew said the demand for 911 services is growing every year. Last year, E-Comm fielded 2.1 million 911 calls in B.C.

In December, E-Comm announced that their dispatchers would no longer need to wait on the line with callers until help arrives. The new process aimed to enable call-takers to answer more phone calls more quickly.

However, unions expressed concerns that the new rule would leave the 911 callers alone in dangerous situations and potentially even add more workload to the dispatchers as they would need to call back the callers for more information.