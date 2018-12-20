B.C. voters reject proportional representation for a third time

British Columbia voters have soundly rejected proportional representation, voting to retain the first-past-the-post voting system and blocking a key priority of the NDP government.

Elections BC said 61.3 per cent voted to maintain the status quo, with only 39 per cent supporting a switch to proportional representation. The vote, which saw turnout of nearly 43 per cent, was B.C.'s third referendum on proportional representation and will likely end debate about the issue for the foreseeable future.

Premier John Horgan, who had campaigned in favour of proportional representation, said he accepted the results.

"British Columbians have now spoken and chosen to stick with the current voting system,” he said in a statement. “This referendum was held because we believe that this decision needed to be up to people, not politicians. While many people, myself included, are disappointed in the outcome, we respect people’s decision.”

The referendum was launched this fall as part of the agreement between B.C.’s NDP minority government and the Green Party. Both parties campaigned wholeheartedly in favour of replacing B.C.’s first-past-the-post system with a form of proportional representation. Premier John Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver participated in rallies together, urging voters to choose change, without advocating for any one of the three proportional representation options on the ballot.

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and his party took up the “No” side in what became a highly partisan debate, with the Liberal opposition accusing the government of rigging the referendum in favour of a new electoral system.

“We’re disappointed with the results,” said Vote PR BC spokesperson Maria Dobrinskaya. “However, we’re also incredibly proud of all those British Columbians who came together to fight for a more positive politics, and how much impact we collectively had."

Other provinces, including Prince Edward Island and Ontario, have also held referendums on their electoral systems but neither made any changes. But for British Columbia, this is the third test of electoral reform. Two previous referendums, in 2005 and 2009, resulted in no change.

Although Mr. Horgan promised voters that this referendum would offer a clear question, there was a rush to get the vote completed in time so that, if changes were approved by voters, a new electoral system could be in place by the next provincial election, which is set for October, 2021.

Instead of taking time for an extended consultation period, B.C. Attorney-General David Eby proposed a ballot that included three alternatives to the status quo: Mixed member, dual member, or rural-urban proportional. The last two are not used anywhere in the world.

The options involved dozens of issues that would not be resolved until after the ballots were cast.

Elections BC said it had received 41 per cent of eligible ballots in the mail-in referendum, which asked voters whether they would prefer to keep the existing first-past-the-post system or move to a form of proportional representation.

In 2005, voter turnout for the electoral reform referendum was 61 per cent. About 57 per cent of ballots were cast in favour of proportional representation, but it did not meet the threshold of 60 per cent to make it binding on the government.

Four years later, voter turnout was 55 per cent; 61 per cent voted in favour of first past the post.

The province said the latest referendum would be based on a simple majority of votes cast.