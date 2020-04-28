B.C. wants to learn from New Zealand, other provinces before opening schools

Open this photo in gallery Then-NDP education spokesperson, current B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming speaks at the Legislative Press Theatre in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Globe and Mail

British Columbia’s education minister says he wants to learn from other provinces and countries like New Zealand before starting to reopen schools.

Rob Fleming says a number of scenarios are being considered for what would be a controlled and measured return to classrooms, but no timelines have been set.

He says officials are also discussing opportunities for students who may need help from speech and language pathologists for an hour or two a day at school.

Fleming says the move would also allow some respite for frustrated and exhausted parents struggling to cope.

He says 23,000 computers and devices have been loaned to families along with technical support.

Printed material and flash drives have also been delivered to students in remote areas without access to the internet.

Fleming says several thousand children whose parents are essential service workers are attending schools and there are plans to accommodate more of them.

