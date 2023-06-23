The British Columbia government is urging people to save water, saying the forecast predicts drought across much of the province this summer.

A statement from the Forests Ministry says recent rains have provided some relief in parts of B.C., but it hasn’t been enough to make up the deficit.

B.C.’s drought map shows much of the northeastern corner of the province is at drought level four on the five-level scale, meaning conditions are extremely dry with communities and ecosystems likely to experience adverse impacts.

All of Vancouver Island, as well as Haida Gwaii, the south coast, parts of the northern Interior and much of the southern Interior are at drought level three.

A provincial bulletin shows many regions have moved to drought level three from level one or two since the beginning of June.

That includes the Sunshine Coast, where the District of Sechelt maintained a month-long state of emergency last fall as drought dried up the local water system.

The province’s statement on Friday says people and businesses should reduce water use wherever possible and observe any local watering restrictions.

If drought conditions worsen despite conservation measures, the province says temporary protection orders may be issued to ensure drinking water for communities and to avoid significant harm to ecosystems.