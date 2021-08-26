 Skip to main content
Number of active wildfires in B.C. falls below 250 as cooler temperatures in forecast

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the BC Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Aug. 25.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Emergency Management BC says the number of active wildfires in the province fell below 250 on Thursday.

The agency says in a news release that the number of active wildfires in B.C. stood at about 240. Twenty-two were considered fires of note, which means they were highly visible or posed a potential threat to public safety.

It says more than 3,400 firefighters from B.C. and more than 400 from out-of-province were helping fight the fires.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service says some of the major blazes – such as White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Lytton Creek – were still classified as out of control.

It says wind fanned the flames of the Mt. Law wildfire late Wednesday, and it was estimated to be about eight square kilometres in size and classified as out-of-control.

The province had about 45 evacuation orders and 90 evacuation alerts in place, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

Environment Canada forecasts cooler temperatures with cloudy conditions or light rain and temperatures below 20 C across most of the province.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

