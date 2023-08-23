Open this photo in gallery: A fallen tree burns at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Aug. 20.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Firefighters in British Columbia’s southern Interior continue to battle a number of significant wildfires even as cooler, wetter weather is anticipated in the region.

The BC Wildfire Service says 120 wildland firefighters and 105 structural firefighters are deployed at the Bush Creek East blaze in the Shuswap region, while heavy smoke in the area continues to prevent the use of fixed-wing water bombers to combat the fire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District confirmed Tuesday that the fire has forced the evacuation of 11,000 people and destroyed buildings such as the firehall at Scotch Creek.

Wildfire maps 2023: Tracking fires and air quality across Canada

Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area late Tuesday, calling for possible heavy downpours as well as lightning overnight.

The forecast calls for rain to possibly continue later today, with a daily high temperature of 18 degrees and a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon lasting through early evening for communities like Salmon Arm.

The wet weather, however, is forecasted to be accompanied by possible lightning and wind gusts northward up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Rain is also expected today in Kelowna, with a 60 per cent chance of showers aiding firefighters combating the McDougall Creek fire near the city, while the province has lifted travel restrictions to most communities in the southern Interior other than West Kelowna.