B.C. Wildfire Service working to contain small blaze north of Vancouver

Firefighters in British Columbia are working to contain a small wildfire between Horseshoe Bay and Lions Bay north of Vancouver, which was reported at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the out-of-control blaze is about three hectares in size, and the suspected cause is a power line.

Fire information officer Donna MacPherson says there are three helicopters and 27 crew members working, with more on the way as the fire burns up a slope above the Sea to Sky Highway.

According to the Twitter account for Drive BC, the fire has slowed traffic on the Sea to Sky, which is down to one lane in each direction as the northbound lane is diverted into the southbound lane at Ansell Place.

Fire Rescue for the District of North Vancouver also took to Twitter to remind residents that there is a high fire hazard for the area and much of B.C., where three new fires have started in the last two days.

MacPherson would not estimate how long it will take to contain the fire north of Vancouver, noting that tumbling debris poses difficulties for firefighters.

“It’s going to be a challenge because of the slope. It’s basically a cliff face,” said MacPherson, who added the fire is not threatening any structures at this time.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version misstated the estimated size of the wildfire.