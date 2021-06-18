 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

B.C. woman battered, bruised in deer attack

KIMBERLEY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A British Columbia woman says she needed hospital treatment for injuries including gashes and deep bruises after being attacked by a deer defending its fawn.

Liz Royer says she was out for a run in Kimberley, B.C., last week when the deer appeared out of the heavy bush and charged.

Ms. Royer was with her leashed dog and says the Australian shepherd mix didn’t provoke the deer and even stayed behind her as it reared and lashed out with its hoofs.

Ms. Royer says she has gashes on her legs, muscle tears and bruising around her hips, across her arms and down her back.

The 58-year-old says she was treated in hospital and released, but is still having trouble walking.

Ms. Royer says the incident has left her nervous about walking her dog during fawning season.

“She just looked at us and started to charge us,” Ms. Royer said of the unexpected attack.

“She probably went about 400 metres towards us.”

Ms. Royer says she was being cautious because of frequent bear sightings along the same road.

The dog seemed equally surprised and backed up, along with Ms. Royer, as the deer ran at them, she said.

“She didn’t start barking at the deer until the deer jumped on me, so there was no provoking by my dog at all.”

The incident happened June 9 and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says a couple in Penticton was also attacked last week as they walked their dog in the city.

“Please take precautions and report aggressive deer,” the conservation officer service says in a social media post.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

