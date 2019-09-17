 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. woman charged in connection with U.S. college admissions scandal

BOSTON
The Associated Press
Another parent has been charged in the sweeping college admissions bribery scandal.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Xiaoning Sui, of Surrey, B.C., was arrested in Spain Monday on a charge of fraud and conspiracy.

Sui is accused of paying $400,000 to get her son into the University of California, Los Angeles, as a fake soccer recruit in 2018.

Prosecutors say Sui paid an admissions consultant to fabricate documents portraying her son as a top player on two soccer clubs in Canada. Authorities say her son was admitted to UCLA and was awarded a 25 per cent scholarship.

It is unclear whether her son still attends the school, why she was not part of the original 51 people charged in the scheme and if Siu has an attorney.

Prosecutors say she is being detained in Spain while they seek her extradition to Boston.

