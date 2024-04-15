B.C. woman found dead after alleged abduction, man arrested

An RCMP investigation into the alleged abduction of a woman from Lumby, B.C., has turned into a probe of a suspicious death.

Mounties say in a statement that officers with the North Okanagan detachment found the woman’s body in a rural area on Sunday, and a man believed to have been involved was arrested in the vicinity.

The man has been released from custody with a series of conditions he must follow.

Police had asked for the public’s help in finding the 44-year-old woman on Saturday, saying she was last seen speaking with her ex-husband when she unexpectedly left with him in a vehicle.

RCMP have not said if he’s the man who was arrested.

Staff Sgt. Jason Smart with the RCMP’s southeast district major crimes unit says police believe the woman’s death is the result of foul play, and there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the public.