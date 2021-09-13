 Skip to main content
B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect amid fourth wave of pandemic in province

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A syringe is filled with a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, at a clinic in Richmond, B.C., on April 10.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine card system is now in effect as the province aims to curtail cases and hospitalizations in the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Anyone who wants to access a range of non-essential indoor settings must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24.

The digital or paper vaccine card is required at settings such as ticketed sports events, concerts, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos, gyms and movie theatres.

The card will not be required at grocery and liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.

Showing proof of vaccination is not required to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election.

The province says the system is in place until Jan. 31, 2022 and could be extended.

The vaccine card has spurred protests, including outside hospitals in B.C.

While some in the business community have expressed concern that would-be patrons who are upset about the vaccine card could threaten the safety of staff, Premier John Horgan has told businesses to call law enforcement if necessary.

Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba have also introduced vaccine passport programs.

The most recent update from the B.C. government showed almost 79 per cent of eligible residents over the age of 12 had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 86 per cent had received at least one shot.

There were 5,850 active COVID-19 infections across the province on Friday, the last day for which figures were available.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the vaccine card will be available to download or print, and people will be required to show it as a proof of vaccination starting next week to attend higher risk social and recreational events and settings. She says as of Oct. 24, people in B.C. will be required to use the card to prove they have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter these same events. The Canadian Press

