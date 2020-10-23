 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C.’s embrace of mail-in votes likely to delay election results

Mike Hager
VANCOUVER
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan leaves with his friend and local resident Kody Bell at Luxton Hall after voting in advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Oct. 19, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

On election night three years ago, the BC NDP candidate in the riding of Courtenay-Comox was ahead by just nine votes – a lead that grew to 189 after the counting of mail-in ballots was finished two weeks later.

The New Democrats winning that coastal region ended former Liberal premier Christy Clark’s hopes for a one-seat majority and, ultimately, led to the Greens agreeing to support a minority NDP government.

The suspense on election night will likely stretch into the following weeks this year as a handful of B.C.'s 87 ridings are expected to be too close to call, given an unprecedented 724,000 voters – a fifth of all registered adults in the province – have asked for a mail-in ballot.

Story continues below advertisement

During a news conference on the final day of the campaign, Anton Boegman, B.C.'s Chief Electoral Officer, told reporters the incredible mail-in voting response means roughly two-thirds of all votes will be counted on election night, far lower than the 90 per cent typical in past elections.

“Our commitment is to complete this process as quickly as possible,” he said.

He added that Elections BC won’t be able to say how many votes were cast by mail in each riding until almost a week after polling stations close, which will add more uncertainty in tight races. Six candidates were elected in 2017 with margins of victory representing less than 5 per cent of votes in their ridings.

Officials with Elections BC say they hope to deliver the final results of Saturday's election by Nov. 16, but the date is not set in stone since it's unclear how much extra time it will take to count mail-in ballots. The Canadian Press

As of Friday morning, nearly 480,000 people had already mailed in their votes. The remaining 245,379 with outstanding ballots can still return them at any local election office or polling station before 8 p.m. on Saturday. Elections BC had previously estimated 665,000 would participate by mail. In the 2017 contest, only 6,500 voters chose that option.

“Never before have so many voters voted before election day,” Mr. Boegman said.

He said his agency is aiming to deliver the final results of the election by Nov. 16, but it could take more time.

“We will keep counting until it’s finished,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

While the pandemic has posed myriad problems for political parties and electoral officials alike, tens of thousands of people have now discovered the convenience of voting from the comfort of their own homes and will not return to voting in person, according to a leading elections expert.

“Mail balloting is really here to stay,” said Richard Johnston, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of British Columbia.

Another facet of B.C.'s snap election that should change electoral politics forever is moving the traditional Tuesday voting to the weekend, said Dr. Johnston, a past Canada Research Chair in Public Opinion, Elections and Representation.

“I don’t think there’s any reason any longer not to have elections on the weekend,” he said, adding European countries have long done so.

During his news conference, Mr. Boegman could not say whether he expects mail-in voting to remain popular in future elections. He also did not weigh in on whether general voting days will be Saturdays from now on.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said Thursday that there have been no COVID-19 cases linked to any campaign-related activities, despite a continuing rise in the daily number of new infections in the province over the monthlong campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials will need to maintain an open dialogue with the public and provide regular updates as they count, according to Heidi Tworek, an associate professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs. B.C.'s embrace of mail-in voting is, in part, thanks to most people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral system, she added.

That stands in stark contrast with the United States, where President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of mail-in ballots during the presidential election campaign and the new head of the Postal Service is facing a conflict-of-interest investigation because he has donated millions of dollars to Republican lawmakers.

Crucially in B.C., Dr. Tworek said, political leaders of all stripes are helping by tacitly signalling their approval of the democratic process.

“For all the many ways in which people criticize [each other], we are seeing none of them undermine or attempt to undermine the integrity of the election,” she said. “The ability of leaders to play within the world of free and fair elections is obviously tremendously important for helping voters themselves – regardless of which party they vote for – understand why it might be that it takes a little it longer.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies