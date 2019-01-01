 Skip to main content

Canada B.C.'s first baby of the year born a minute past midnight

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C.'s first baby of the year born a minute past midnight

New Westminster, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

New parents Janet Shimizu and Lukasz Soswa hold their newborn Dominik Soswa at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., in a Jan. 1, 2019, handout photo.

HO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s first baby of the year came into the world at a minute past midnight.

Baby Dominik Soswa was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster to Janet Shimizu and Lukasz Soswa just as fireworks lit up the skies at 12:01 a.m.

The eight pound and three ounce baby arrived via caesarean section.

Story continues below advertisement

Mom Janet Shimizu says the family is healthy and happy.

Shimizu says she thought Dominik would arrive on Dec. 31 but her labour stopped and doctors decided that it would be best for her to have a caesarean section.

This is the couple’s first baby.

“We’re feeling very tired but we’re feeling very, very good,” she said.

The new mother said she wants her son to just be himself and happy.

“My partner wants him to be a surgeon,” she said, with a laugh, adding that Soswa is an orthopedic surgeon out of Langley.

For now the family wants to rest and catch up on sleep.

Story continues below advertisement

The new year’s baby is the first of the approximately 42,000 babies that are expected to be born in the province this year.

UNICEF has estimated that 999 babies would be born in Canada on New Year’s Day on Jan. 1, 2019.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers