B.C.'s NDP government data shows greenhouse gas emissions near 2007 levels despite carbon tax

B.C.'s NDP government data shows greenhouse gas emissions near 2007 levels despite carbon tax

The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Government pollution data shows greenhouse gas emission levels in British Columbia are slightly below 2007 levels despite a decade-long plan to fight climate change that includes a carbon tax.

The Ministry of Environment data for 2017 measures 64.46 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions compared to 64.76 million tonnes of emissions in 2007.

B.C. implemented North America’s first broad-based carbon tax in 2008 to put a price on carbon pollution, which currently stands at $40 per tonne and is slated to increase to $50 per tonne by 2021.

The government’s CleanBC climate plan set targets last December to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030, 60 per cent by 2040 and 80 per cent by 2050.

The Ministry of Environment says the data is published on a two-year delay to allow agencies to assemble the information and it is based primarily on the federal government’s National Greenhouse Gas Inventory report, which is submitted to the United Nations.

Environment Minister George Heyman was not immediately available for comment, while Green party Leader Andrew Weaver says ordinary B.C. residents are doing their part to fight pollution, but industry levels are rising.

