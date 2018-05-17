 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

B.C.’s securities regulator warns about investing in cryptocurrencies

B.C.’s securities regulator warns about investing in cryptocurrencies

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s securities regulator has joined its Ontario counterpart in issuing a warning about investing in cryptocurrencies amid worries the lightly regulated market is ripe for possible financial scams.

The British Columbia Securities Commission says it has noticed an increase in the number of cryptocurrency offerings involving an initial coin or token offering, in which companies try to raise capital by issuing newly invented coins or tokens.

It says B.C. residents should exercise extreme caution when deciding whether or not to invest in an ICO or ITO as some companies follow through on their business plan or idea and other do not.

Story continues below advertisement

It adds that coins or tokens issued for speculative trading in the secondary market are an inherently risky for investors and urges people who have received unsolicited offers to participate in an ICO or ITO to contact the BCSC.

Ontario securities regulators, as well as the Bank of Canada, have also warned Canadians about the risks of investing it the fledgling market.

The Ontario Securities Commission said last month that it is gathering information on several cryptocurrency trading platforms after it received a number of complaints.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.