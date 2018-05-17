B.C.’s securities regulator warns about investing in cryptocurrencies

British Columbia’s securities regulator has joined its Ontario counterpart in issuing a warning about investing in cryptocurrencies amid worries the lightly regulated market is ripe for possible financial scams.
The British Columbia Securities Commission says it has noticed an increase in the number of cryptocurrency offerings involving an initial coin or token offering, in which companies try to raise capital by issuing newly invented coins or tokens.
It says B.C. residents should exercise extreme caution when deciding whether or not to invest in an ICO or ITO as some companies follow through on their business plan or idea and other do not.
It adds that coins or tokens issued for speculative trading in the secondary market are an inherently risky for investors and urges people who have received unsolicited offers to participate in an ICO or ITO to contact the BCSC.
Ontario securities regulators, as well as the Bank of Canada, have also warned Canadians about the risks of investing it the fledgling market.
The Ontario Securities Commission said last month that it is gathering information on several cryptocurrency trading platforms after it received a number of complaints.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.