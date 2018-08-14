B.C.’s Trinity Western University drops mandatory covenant forbidding sex outside heterosexual marriage

Open this photo in gallery Students are pictured on campus at Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia on November 1, 2016. (BEN NELMS/The Globe and Mail) Ben Nelms/The Globe and Mail

British Columbia’s Trinity Western University has dropped a requirement that students follow a community covenant that, among other things, prohibits sex outside heterosexual marriages.

The decision follows a legal battle over the Langley-based evangelical Christian university’s proposed law school, which law societies in B.C. and Ontario refused to accredit over concerns the covenant discriminates against LGBT students. The Supreme Court of Canada issued a ruling in June that upheld the right of provincial law societies to reject the graduates of Trinity Western.

The university issued a statement that the covenant will no longer be mandatory for students as of the 2018-2019 academic year. The statement said the school’s overall mission had not changed.

“We will remain a Biblically-based, mission-focused, academically excellent university, fully committed to our foundational evangelical Christian principles,” the statement said.

The university said it will look for ways to express the school’s Christian identity “while simultaneously welcoming and affirming the unique value of each member of our diverse student body.”

The Supreme Court of Canada was asked whether the law societies of British Columbia and Ontario were within their rights when they voted not to give licences to graduates of Trinity Western’s proposed law school. In a pair of 7-2 rulings, the court said they were.

While the majority decision acknowledged that the law societies’ decisions amounted to a limit on religious freedom, it also said the effects on equality by accrediting the school would have been large enough to threaten the integrity of the legal system.

“Limiting access to membership in the legal profession on the basis of personal characteristics, unrelated to merit, is inherently inimical to the integrity of the legal profession,” five of the seven judges in the majority wrote.