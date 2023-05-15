Open this photo in gallery: Janice Abbott, then-CEO of Atira Property Management in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The CEO of British Columbia’s largest provider of non-profit housing has stepped down after a highly critical report found serious violations of conflict-of-interest rules between her and her husband, who has resigned as CEO of BC Housing.

The board of Atira Women’s Resource Society on Monday announced its CEO Janice Abbott has resigned effective immediately. The decision was made a week after the B.C. government released the results of a forensic audit into BC Housing, finding conflict of interest at the Crown social housing provider related to its former chief executive Shayne Ramsay, who is married to Ms. Abbott.

The investigation, done by Ernst & Young, also found Atira’s financial records were incomplete or late and that some purchases worth millions of dollars were done without approvals.

“The Board thanks Janice for helping thousands of women and children over her 31 years of leadership at Atira. The focus for the Board now is working collaboratively with the B.C. Government and BC Housing, and restoring the public’s confidence in Atira’s integrity, vision, mission, purpose and values,” said Elva Kim, who chairs the board of Atira.

Last week, all the members of the Atira board refused to fire the beleaguered CEO, pushing back against Allan Seckel, the new chair of BC Housing, who made it plain Ms. Abbott should go. BC Housing is the agency that funds Atira and other non-profits to provide housing to the province’s most vulnerable.

The statement from the Atira board said the agency has agreed to return almost $2-million in surplus funds to the provincial government. It will also include a representative from the government as an observer on its board, and establish a task force to oversee the hiring of a third party to undertake a comprehensive and independent review of its policies and practices.

Premier David Eby thanked the operator for its commitment.

“That is the path towards restoring trust and ensuring that we can move forward,” he told reporters.

“For people who live in Atira buildings who are worried about your housing … Government will work closely with a chair to make sure that you are looked after, your housing is looked after, the programs you depend on will continue to be supported.”

Mr. Eby said accounting firm KPMG has been retained to do the financial audit of Atira’s books, and that BC housing has already started doing operational reviews.

“We’re moving in a good direction before we can talk about any expansion of programs or Atira being eligible to bid on new contracts available through BC Housing.”

B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said last week that each contract up for renewal with Atira would be scrutinized and may be given to other organizations. But he said in an interview Monday that after the audit and the inspections are done to make sure all dollars given to Atira were spent in the right places, the agency “would be able to bid for any contracts that come as long as they’re done in a fair way with everyone else being able to bid as well.”

According to Atira, the board will be appointing an interim CEO as soon as possible.

Mr. Seckel said BC Housing looks forward to working with new leadership at Atira to address the findings of the forensic investigation.

“BC Housing will work closely with Atira to ensure tenants continue to have stable supports and housing during this period of transition. BC Housing will work with Atira to advance the operational review and ensure accountability over public funds. With new leadership at both organizations in place, we can now focus fully on the path ahead,” he said.

With a report from Andrea Woo