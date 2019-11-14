 Skip to main content

Both sides in Metro Vancouver transit strike meet for talks as union deadline looms

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Passengers board a bus in downtown Vancouver, on Nov. 1, 2019.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Both sides in the ongoing transit strike in Metro Vancouver are participating in a second day of talks as a union deadline looms.

Unifor officials, representing about 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and mechanics met into the evening on Wednesday with negotiators for Coast Mountain Bus Company, which manages the region’s transit on behalf of TransLink.

Talks between the two sides broke off two weeks ago, prompting Unifor to launch an overtime ban by mechanics that caused SeaBus sailing cancellations and numerous bus route delays or cancellations.

The union agreed to another round of bargaining on this week but warned it would add transit drivers to the overtime ban by Friday, affecting as much as 15 per cent of bus service, if there was no progress on issues including wages, benefits and working conditions.

If an agreement is reached, Metro Vancouver commuters could still face transit woes because talks have collapsed between CUPE Local 7000 and the B.C. Rapid Transit Company which handles SkyTrain service on the Expo and Millennium lines.

The union says workers have been without a contract since August, with wages and staffing levels listed as key issues.

CUPE Local 7000 has not yet conducted a strike vote, meaning job action is not imminent, nor would it affect the Canada Line connection to Vancouver International Airport, or the West Coast Express commuter train between Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Canada Line and West Coast Express workers are represented by other unions.

Michel Ladrak, president of B.C. Rapid Transit, said the company remains committed to the bargaining process and suggested mediation may help solve the current issues with Local 7000.

